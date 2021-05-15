Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$51.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boralex to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of BLX traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$35.00. The company had a trading volume of 391,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.11. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$26.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.63%.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,865.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

