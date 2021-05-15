Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,687 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $104.27 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

