Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $176.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.83. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $140.93 and a one year high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

