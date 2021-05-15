Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.20% from the company’s current price.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $176.83 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $140.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.83.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

