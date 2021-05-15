Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$255.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$251.10.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$212.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$224.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$221.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

