BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 77,805 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,805 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

