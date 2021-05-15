BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

