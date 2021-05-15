BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,420 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in LKQ by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

