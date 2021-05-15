BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 610 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

NYSE GDDY opened at $81.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,167 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

