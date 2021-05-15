BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

NYSE UDR opened at $46.39 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

