Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post $1.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. CarMax posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 595.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

KMX stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 897,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $138.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.73.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

