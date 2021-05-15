Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report sales of $93.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.08 million and the highest is $102.90 million. eHealth reported sales of $88.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $688.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $700.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $824.43 million to $969.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.77. 422,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,516. eHealth has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in eHealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after buying an additional 386,943 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 18.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth during the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

