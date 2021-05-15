Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.61). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,841 shares of company stock worth $49,591,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,951,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.