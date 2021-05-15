Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.61). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,841 shares of company stock worth $49,591,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,951,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

