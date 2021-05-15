Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Marriott International reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average is $133.49. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

