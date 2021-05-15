Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.53 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

MA opened at $363.91 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $273.29 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

