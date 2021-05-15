Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce $73.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.20 million and the highest is $75.17 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $84.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $319.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $323.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $285.42 million, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $309.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of VIVO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 486,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $826.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

