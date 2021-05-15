Brokerages Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

ROL stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.92. 959,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

