Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post sales of $22.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.90 billion and the highest is $23.73 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $90.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.12 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.06 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.58 and a 200-day moving average of $169.67. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

