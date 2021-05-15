Brokerages Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

UPST stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $165.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.