Brokerages Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. Arconic reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

ARNC traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 474,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,956. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $36.98.

In related news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at $31,937,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at $29,888,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at $20,661,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

