Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Centene posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.77.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,572,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.