Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post $1.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Chevron reported earnings per share of ($1.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 193.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 106,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.36. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

