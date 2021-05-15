Brokerages Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post sales of $432.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.00 million. Clarivate reported sales of $273.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

