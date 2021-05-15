Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.01. Conifer reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

