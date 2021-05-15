Brokerages Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.36 Billion

Analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce sales of $70.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $73.26 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $65.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $281.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $284.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $294.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.