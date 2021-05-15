Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 455.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.83. 1,259,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,737. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $117,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $55,591,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,350,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,984,000 after purchasing an additional 611,840 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

