Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

