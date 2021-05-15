Brokerages Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). Itamar Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITMR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITMR stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,552. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $361.30 million, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

