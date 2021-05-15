Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $950.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post sales of $950.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $987.00 million and the lowest is $892.91 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $705.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $22.96. 1,363,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,215. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

