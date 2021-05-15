Brokerages Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Target Price at $200.43

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in McKesson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $130.37 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

