Brokerages Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Target Price at GBX 501

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 501 ($6.55).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSB. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities lowered OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LON:OSB traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 473.60 ($6.19). 508,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,612. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 230.20 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 466.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 423.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.11%.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

