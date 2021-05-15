Brokerages Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Price Target at $31.79

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 488,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $2,421,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 12.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,464,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,042,000 after purchasing an additional 379,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,637 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,455. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

