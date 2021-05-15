Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $31.54

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SMPL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 764,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $18,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

