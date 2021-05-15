Brokerages Set UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) PT at GBX 883.75

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 975.25 ($12.74).

UDG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut UDG Healthcare to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of LON UDG traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,025 ($13.39). The stock had a trading volume of 5,356,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,163. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 841.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 793.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.97. UDG Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, insider Shane Cooke purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £95,250 ($124,444.73). Also, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15).

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

