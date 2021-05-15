Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHK. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $48.87 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.94.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. CarVal Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,377,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

