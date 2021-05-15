Brokers Offer Predictions for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of OLMA opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $96,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $219,000.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

