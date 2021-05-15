Brokers Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.54.

Shares of K opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares in the company, valued at C$20,602,128.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

