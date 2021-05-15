Brokers Set Expectations for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 168,003 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 115,904 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

