Brokers Set Expectations for Perrigo Company plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Perrigo in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $45.86 on Thursday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

