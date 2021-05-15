Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $8.75

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $9.34. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of -0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooge Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooge Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.