Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 4,259,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,318.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

