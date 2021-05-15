Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

BBU opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

