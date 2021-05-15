Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Director Sells $158,400.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BRKS stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

