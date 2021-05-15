Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $130.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRKS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

BRKS opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 32.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,893,000 after purchasing an additional 50,787 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 75.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

