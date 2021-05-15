BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$111.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of DOO opened at C$99.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.07. BRP has a 1 year low of C$35.48 and a 1 year high of C$119.68.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

