Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

BCUCY opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.