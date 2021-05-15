Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Brunswick has increased its dividend payment by 44.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NYSE:BC opened at $108.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

