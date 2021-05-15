Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOM.U. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HOM.U opened at C$11.60 on Thursday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$349.93 million and a PE ratio of 8.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

