BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.29.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13,468.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.