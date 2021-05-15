Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in MetLife by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 74,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

MetLife stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.